"Construction of villages not a new thing," BJP MP on India-China row

As India-China continues to lock horns in months-long bitter border standoff, the latter is undertaking construction on the borders with Arunachal Pradesh.

BJP MP from Arunachal Pradesh, Tapir Gao said that since the 80s till today, they are occupying this area and construction of villages is not a new thing.

He further said that they have already constructed military base between Bisa and Maza which is inside McMahon Line, under Indian Territory.

