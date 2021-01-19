BJP hits back at Rahul Gandhi, slams Congress over Chinese aggression

Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Arunachal Pradesh Tapir Gao on Tuesday claimed that it was during Congress' regime China occupied Sumdorong Chu Valley in Tawang and added that the then Army Chief planned an operation but former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi denied him permission to push back People's Liberation Army troops.

"Since the 80s till today, they (China) are occupying this area, and construction of villages is not a new thing.

They have already constructed military base between Bisa and Maza which is inside McMahon Line, under Indian territory," Gao added.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of national security after reports that China has built a village in Arunachal Pradesh, and said China needs to be given a clear message.

He termed the situation with China as "very dangerous" and said India under Modi does not have any clear cut strategy on China, which is testing the country and will not sit silent.

