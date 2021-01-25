'Won't need Army, Navy, Air Force if...': Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi over China

Rahul Gandhi invoked China face-off during Tamil Nadu campaign.

The congress leader linked China's aggression to economy.

Gandhi said Chinese president should be wearing made in India shirt.

He said if Indian economy is strong then China wouldn't dare intrude.

Gandhi said, “If India's labourers, farmers and weavers were strong, then the President of China would be wearing a shirt made in India.

And I can guarantee you that Chinese people would be driving Indian cars, they would be flying in Indian aircrafts, and their houses would have our carpets.

Why is this not happening?

Our government is insisting on helping 5-6 of India’s richest business people and killing and destroying India’s strength.” Gandhi added, “You are using the Indian Army, Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force to protect India from China.

If you use India’s labourers, farmers, workers, you will not need the armed forces to be standing over there.

China will not have the guts to come inside.” Watch the full video for more.