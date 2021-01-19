Healthcare workers should be given choice in vaccines: Karnataka resident doctors

Karnataka Association of Resident Doctors (KARD) has demanded the government to let people choose which COVID-19 vaccine, between Pune-based Serum Institute of India's Covishield and Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, they want to take.

"Government of India has approved Covishield and Covaxin vaccines.

We have all the reports for Covishield.

But, Covaxin is still in phase-III trials, where the trial is being done on healthcare workers.

We condemn this...Healthcare workers should be given a choice of vaccine," said Dr Dayanand Sagar.

GoI rolled out COVID-19 vaccine jab from January 16.