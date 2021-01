Covid-19 : India-American man arrested for living at Chicago airport for 3 months| Oneindia News

In a Bizarre incident, a 36-year-old Indian-origin man who was too scared to fly due to the coronavirus pandemic lived undetected for nearly three months in a secure area of Chicago's international airport.

The man has now been arrested.

Aditya Singh who lives in a suburb of Los Angeles, in California, was arrested on Saturday.

According to a report, Singh has been charged with felony criminal trespass to a restricted area of an airport and misdemeanour theft.