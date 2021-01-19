Mets Fire GM Jared Porter for Sending Explicit, Unsolicited Texts to Reporter
The New York Mets have fired general manager Jared Porter less than 24 hours after Jeff Passan and Mina Kimes of ESPN reported that he sent multiple unsolicited text messages and explicit images to a female reporter in 2016 when he was working as a scouting executive for the Chicago Cubs.