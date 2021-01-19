How to use the GMC MultiPro Tailgate on the 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4

The GMC MultiPro Tailgate is a 6-way tailgate that was introduced on the 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 in 2018.

Three years later, not a whole lot has changed and while the tailgate does offer quite a bit more utility than a normal tailgate, the frustrations we had when first testing it are still there.

There’s a specific order the tailgate has to be opened for certain uses to work, and it can be a bit awkward to use at times when trying to close multiple steps and tailgates on a variety of different hinges.

Is it useful utility, a marketing gimmick to sell more trucks or a mixture of both?

Take a look at the video above and let us know what you think in the comments below.