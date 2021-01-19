Holocaust survivor's family says school lessons needed now more than ever

After seeing anti-Jewish hate shirts during the events at the Capitol, Isabella Fiske and her sister Ann Arnold are reminded why it is so vital for their father to tell schoolchildren his Holocaust survival story.

He has fought hate and ignorance his entire life."Thanks to the good people I am sitting here today," Holocaust survivor Mark Schonwetter said.

Schonwetter was only 7 years old when he, his little sister, and mom started to hide from the Nazis in Poland.

They hid in the forest, in a barn attic, and under a pigpen."It was horrible," Schonwetter said.

"We stepped in and laid down in the dirt and he brought wood to put over us and then hay and then the pigs."Schonwetter, his sister Zusha and his ...