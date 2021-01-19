Biden's Inauguration Day: Unlike Any Other

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn into office in front of the US Capitol around 12 p.m.

On January 20.

Celebrities Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez will perform at the ceremony.

Biden and Harris will then speak to the nation via a TV special at 8:30 p.m.

That will feature performances by Justin Timberlake, John Legend, Bruce Springsteen, and other A-listers.

The inauguration is part of a five-day program with multiple virtual and socially-distanced in-person celebrations.