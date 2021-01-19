'Joe Exotic' Waiting In Fort Worth Prison To See If He'll Be Pardoned

With President Donald Trump's term ending in less than 24 hours the man known as the Tiger King is waiting in a federal prison in Fort Worth to see if his request for a pardon will be granted.
Katie Johnston reports.
With President Donald Trump's term ending in less than 24 hours the man known as the Tiger King is waiting in a federal prison in Fort Worth to see if his request for a pardon will be granted.
Katie Johnston reports.
Team Leaves Texas Bound For D.C. And Hopeful Pardon For Joe Exotic
He's been convicted of more than a dozen counts of animal cruelty and for conspiring to kill a woman, but Joe Maldonado-Passage,..
He was transferred from a county jail to federal prison in Fort Worth, Texas