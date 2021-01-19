Biden Picks Transgender Dr. Rachel Levine as Assistant Health Secretary in Historic First

Biden Picks Transgender Dr. Rachel Levine as Assistant Health Secretary in Historic First.

President-elect Joe Biden announced the nomination on Tuesday.

According to the Biden-Harris transition team, if Levine's appointment is confirmed by the Senate, .

She would be the first openly transgender Senate-confirmed official.

Levine is currently the secretary of health for Pennsylvania.

.

Dr. Rachel Levine will bring the steady leadership and essential expertise we need to get people through this pandemic — , President-elect Joe Biden, via statement.

... no matter their zip code, race, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, or disability — and meet the public health needs of our country in this critical moment and beyond, President-elect Joe Biden, via statement.

She is a historic and deeply qualified choice to help lead our administration's health efforts, President-elect Joe Biden, via statement.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris referred to Levine as ... ... "a remarkable public servant with the knowledge and experience to help us contain this pandemic, and protect and improve the health and well-being of the American people."