US Says China's Treatment of Uighur Muslims Is 'Genocide'.

The U.S. State Department declared its assessment on Tuesday, a day before President-elect Joe Biden will take office as president.

The President-elect also referred to the treatment of Uighur Muslims as genocide in 2020.

As defined by the United Nations, genocide amounts to an "intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group.” .

I believe this genocide is ongoing, and that we are witnessing the systematic attempt to destroy Uighurs by the Chinese party-state, Mike Pompeo, Secretary of State, via 'The New York Times'.

Pompeo described Chinese officials as being “engaged in the forced assimilation and eventual erasure of a vulnerable ethnic and religious minority group.”.

Uighur Muslims live in the northwestern region of China called Xinjiang.

It is estimated that perhaps more than one million Uighur Muslims have been forced into internment camps for "re-education.".

Uighur Muslims and other minority Muslims in the region are also thought to have been subjected to forced sterilization.

China officials responded to the U.S. assessment of genocide.

This utterly untethered fabrication of ‘genocide’ regarding Xinjiang is the conspiracy of the century, Xu Guixiang, Deputy Director of Propaganda Xinjiang, via 'The New York Times'