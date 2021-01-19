Admistering 2nd Dose of Vaccine

WAAY-31's Bridget Divers discusses the distribution of the 2nd dose of the COVID-19 Vaccine.

The night off.

We start with team coverage on the coronavirus vaccine.

Waay 31's bridget divers is live outside huntsville hospital with new information on how the second dose of the vaccine is being administered bridget.... dan -- huntsville hospital has been vaccinating people for over a month now.

And they've been administering second doses of the vaccine for two weeks.

But getting the second dose relies on more vaccines being shipped to the hospitals.

And so far it has not been an issue.

But if the hospitals run out of vaccines -- they will just push people's appointments back for the second dose until they can get more david spillers/ huntsville hospital ceo "we're no longer holding the second vaccine.

We schedule the vaccine.

We're giving all the vaccines we have under the assumption that we will continue to get shipments every week.

So that when it's time for the second vaccine we'll be giving that second vaccine to people.

Spillers says the hospital is trying to increase the number people that can get vaccinated.

Because currently half the vaccines are being administered for first doses and the other half are being administred for second doses.

Live outside huntsville hospital, bridget divers, waay-31 news.