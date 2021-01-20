Golden Years Movie (2016) - Bernard Hill, Simon Callow, Brad Moore

Plot synopsis: When Arthur and Martha Goode find that their pension pot is virtually worthless they decide to take drastic action - by robbing a bank!

After their first robbery is successful they start to like the criminal lifestyle and so decide to rob even more, but as the banks get bigger and the robberies get riskier will they be able to outwit the police as they close in?

In the vein of "Lady In the Van" and "The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel", Golden Years is a hilarious British heist thriller that shows just because you're getting old doesn't mean you have to stop having fun.

Starring: Bernard Hill, Simon Callow, Brad Moore, Phil Davis, Alun Armstrong, Mark Williams