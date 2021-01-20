80% Of Adults Want Biden To Act Fast On Aid

A Morning Consult poll finds that four in five Americans want Biden to prioritize federal aid.

The top two concerns of the voters were small business aid and stimulus checks.

Respondents also indicated favorability of extending mortgage forbearance policies.

They also favored increasing unemployment benefits and raising taxes for the wealthy.

Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen affirmed Biden's stance on aid in her confirmation hearing.

Biden lists a quick economic recovery from the pandemic at the top of his to-do agenda.