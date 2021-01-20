Church bells ring across the country to remember the 400,000 American lives lost to COVID-19

The COVID-19 death toll continues to climb.
On Tuesday, the nation topped more than 400,000 deaths.
President-elect Joe Biden asked all churches across the country to ring their church bells at the same time for the loss.
Church bells in Pittsburgh tolled 400 times Tuesday evening to honor the 400,000 people who have died from COVID-19 in the country.
