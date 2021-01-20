Skip to main content
Wednesday, January 20, 2021

Church bells ring across the country to remember the 400,000 American lives lost to COVID-19

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville
Duration: 03:03s 0 shares 1 views
The COVID-19 death toll continues to climb.

On Tuesday, the nation topped more than 400,000 deaths.

President-elect Joe Biden asked all churches across the country to ring their church bells at the same time for the loss.

