City Lights Go Dark For COVID-19 Victims As Mayor Lightfoot Expresses Hope

Lights around the city went dark, health care workers stopped for a moment of silence, and candles burned in memoriam Tuesday evening for victims of COVID-19.
CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reports.
Lights around the city went dark, health care workers stopped for a moment of silence, and candles burned in memoriam Tuesday evening for victims of COVID-19.
CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reports.
At the rate Chicago is going one month since the first COVID-19 vaccine in the city, Mayor Lori Lightfoot says it would take a year..
Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Tuesday appeared blindsided by Gov. JB Pritzker’s order banning indoor dining in the city of Chicago. CBS..