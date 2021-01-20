Smith's providing COVID vaccine to seniors

Smith’s Food & Drug announces that it has obtained a limited supply of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and will begin administering inoculations to senior citizens 70+ years and older at all Nevada Smith’s Pharmacies starting Jan.
20.
Smith’s Food & Drug announces that it has obtained a limited supply of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and will begin administering inoculations to senior citizens 70+ years and older at all Nevada Smith’s Pharmacies starting Jan.
20.
Seniors at Rutherford Assisted Living and Rutherford Memory Care are a step closer to hugging their loved ones again.
12pm-2021-01-18