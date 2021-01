Amrita Puri Opens Up About Playing Amit Sadh's Gritty Wife In Jeet Ki Zid

Eight long years after Kai Po Che, the gorgeous Amrita Puri and the handsome Amit Sadh are reuniting on-screen in ZEE5’s Jeet Ki Zid, a story of willpower, determination and love.

Ahead of the premiere, Amrita opened up about her character Jaya, her prep for the role and her co-star Amit in an exclusive chat with Desimartini.