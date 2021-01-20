Trapped Chinese miners get porridge- state media

Workers trapped in a Chinese gold mine received more medical and food supplies on Tuesday, including bandages, blankets and porridge, but one of the group is in a critical condition with a severe head injury.
Libby Hogan reports.
Workers trapped in a Chinese gold mine received more medical and food supplies on Tuesday, including bandages, blankets and porridge, but one of the group is in a critical condition with a severe head injury.
Libby Hogan reports.
Communication with 11 men trapped in Chinese gold mine sparks hope of rescue, but 11 are missing.
Twelve miners are still alive a week after an explosion trapped 22 workers underground at a Chinese gold mine, state media says.