USE THIS TOO

Office president-elect biden will sign 15 executive orders and in the coming days he will reverse a ban on transgender americans in the military and ban on federal funding for foreign groups that provide abortion assistance.

In washington, lauren blanchard, fox

Leah: state lawmakers are weighing in on the president-elect's inauguration.

Jon: that's right.

Fox 24 amy russo spoke with democratic and republican representatives about how they feel.

Amy, what did they have to say?

Amy: two naturally different opinions from both parties but they do both say that they hope the biden administration is successful.

Now, marlin kimpson, state senator for south carolina, he said today is excitement for a president he says is all about unity.

South carolina changed the trajectory of biden's campaign when majority clyburn back to the then candidate.

The president and vice president elect are ready to hit the ground running and very encouraged by the economic package raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour.

Many south carolinians and people in charleston work three and four jobs just to make ends meet.

$15 an hour while would be double, more than double of what the federal minimum wage is now and hopefully will help ease the financial burdens.

Reporter: republicans not all agreeing with that.

Maurice washington is the chairman of the charleston county republican party.

He says raising minimum wage sounds good but will put a strain on businesses and diminish the value of money dollars an hour.

When it comes to trump not attending biden's inauguration, washington says it is not the first time a president hasn't and feels trump has been treated unfairly for years.

Unfortunately president trump did not receive the same type of wishes for four years and embarrassed abroad by our behavior here at home, we don't need four more years of that.

So i'm hoping that we find the maturity to be supportive of this administration.

Washington says while the charleston county republican party will not be hosting a watch party for the inauguration, he will be tuning in on tv.

The democratic party.

They will be hosting a watch party.

Kim son says he will be watching with champagne