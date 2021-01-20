Hospital Administering 2nd Covid Dose

Thanks rob.

We turn our attention to the coronavirus here in alabama.

You're taking a look at new vaccine distribution numbers.

The health department reports more than 158- thousand doses have been administered.

That's less than half of all doses delivered across the state.

Right now -- the state continues to wait on nearly 200- thousand doses that have already been allocated.

In madison county -- both huntsville hospital and the county health department are administering doses to people who qualify.

The hospital has been vaccinating people for over a month -- and administering the second dose for the past few weeks.

Waay 31's ashley carter joins us live this morning....ashle y could the hospital run out of vaccines before everyone gets their second dose?

Pat,marie -- the hospital has a plan in place if they run out of vaccines before everyone gets their second dose!

In order for people to receive that shot on time....vaccine shipments need to continue to be delivered to the hospitals.

Right now -- huntsville hosptial has not had any issues.

But -- if one comes up -- hospital officials they will push the appointment time people are scheduled to receive their second dose back until they can get more doses.

"we're no longer holding the second vaccine.

We schedule the vaccine.

We're giving all the vaccines we have under the assumption that we will continue to get shipments every week.

So that when it's time for the second vaccine we'll be giving that second vaccine to people."

Spillers says the hospital is trying to increase the number of people who can get vaccinated.

Right now about half the vaccines getting administered are first doses...the other half are second doses.