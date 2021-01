Canada: Campaign on Kashmiri Hindus' plight, terrorism outside Pak consulate

An awareness campaign was carried out in Canada on January 19, the anniversary of Kashmiri Hindu's exodus from the Valley.

A mobile billboard campaign was reportedly launched in the Greater Toronto area with the vehicle covering 60 km.

Photographs of apparent victims, and protestors were displayed on the screens.

Slogans like 'Hindu Genocide 1990', and 'We Exist Despite Pakistani Terror' were displayed.

The vehicle was also stationed near a Pakistan consulate.

Watch the full video for more.