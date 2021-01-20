Campaign launched in Canada to condemn killings of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990

The members of Indo Canadian Kashmir Forum and Hindu Forum Canada organized a LED Truck advertisement campaign across many cities of Greater Toronto areas to commemorate Kashmiri Hindu Genocide, the hands of Pakistan's militant attacks on January 19, 1990.

A truck with billboards on three sides started its campaign from Canada's most populous Province Ontario's legislative Assembly.

Thirty one years ago, minority Hindus living in Kashmir valley, also known as Kashmiri Pandits, faced ethnic cleansing as they were forced out of their lands by pro-Pakistan Islamist insurgents.

Recalling the horrors faced by the community, Canadian Hindus urge the Canadian Governments to lodge a motion in the parliament against Pakistan's terrorist acts.

Canadian Conservative MP, Bob Saroya, issued a statement and urged the International community to take effective measures to prevent this and similar types of crimes against humanity.

The Truck went outside Toronto City Hall and stayed there for an hour.

Then the Truck headed towards Pakistan Consulate office in City of Vaughan and recorded their protest against Pakistani Terrorism.

Later the Truck headed towards Cities of Brampton and Mississauga offices and stayed outside over an hour at each place.

The truck travelled over 60 kilometre along busy streets of Greater Toronto Areas.

Thousands of Canadians watched clear message "Kashmiri Hindus Exist despite Pakistani Terror".

For the first time, the truck was also stationed in front of various prominent Gurudwaras of Toronto to express solidarity with Sikhs who have also been victim of cross border terrorism.