Kamala Harris's ancestral village celebrates her swearing-in

The Vice-President of United States of America, Kamala Harris is all set for the inauguration day.

Thulasendrapuram, the ancestral village of Kamala Harris in Tamil Nadu, is all decked up with hoardings showing their support to her.

