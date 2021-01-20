Skip to main content
Nasdaq 100 Movers: ZM, NFLX

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Netflix topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 13.2%.

Year to date, Netflix registers a 5.0% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Zoom Video Communications, trading down 3.5%.

Zoom Video Communications is showing a gain of 12.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Fastenal, trading down 2.3%, and Pinduoduo, trading up 4.4% on the day.

