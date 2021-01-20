Jill Kargman talks working with Drew Barrymore

I was so ecstatic.Well, I knew for about a yearthat she was getting the show.But it was a secret, so I couldn't tell anybody.And I was so excited.I mean, are you freaking out or are you freaking out?I'm freaking out.I need a brown paper bag to hurl.They had made a pilotand they were shopping it around to the affiliates.And then she got the green light.And I know there were, it's very, it's impossibleto conceive of launching a show during a pandemic.But they did it, and they did it amazingly well.So, I was sitting home,pretty early in the morning for me,without the normal schedule that we havewith kids in school, in-person.At the time it was in,I think, late March, early April.And she FaceTimed me at like 7:15 in the morning.And I happened to be in the kitchen having cereal.And she, it was her.And I was like, "Hi, what's up?"And I was, you know, my hair everywhereand, you know, bathrobe on.And she said, "I want you to be a correspondenton my show in September."And I was so honored and so thrilled.And it's just been the most fun thing.Originally, she said, "We want you to do be doing,"that, you know,we didn't know how long this pandemic would be going on.And they said, "We just know you would,"her producer had said,"I want Jill to be a cross between Joan Riversand Triumph The Insult Comic Gog,which is basically my dream.They wanted me to be a red carpet correspondentand then do some in-studio stuff.But obviously, that's been shelvedbecause there was no awards shows.But, I'm very excited for that once stuff's back in action,'cause I love an awards show.But, being in-studio has been really funand we did some good man-on-the-street stuff.And everyone that works on that show is so happy.And a lot of people come from other shows and they said,it's just night and day.The morale is so high.Because it's really from the top down,and Drew is kind of a human rainbow.And everyone there just feels so luckyto be part of it, including myself.