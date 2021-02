Rural clinics take on tough task of distributing Covid-19 vaccine

Go There heads to rural Montana and Texas, where small clinics overwhelmed by the pandemic prepare to face another challenge: receiving and distributing vaccines.

For hard-to-access clinics, the virus has brought on unique challenges – from health care workers being forced to drive long distances to administer them, to a severe impact in distribution capabilities if there is even one positive Covid-19 test amongst medical staff.