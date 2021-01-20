Eugene Goodman, Capitol Police Officer Who Diverted Angry Rioters Away From Senate Chambers, Escorts VP Kamala Harris

Eugene Goodman, the Capitol Police officer, that diverted the angry mob of pro-Trump supporters that stormed the U.S. Capitol building on Jan.
6, escorted Vice President Kamala Harris to the inauguration.
Katie Johnston reports.
Eugene Goodman, the Capitol police officer who lured rioters away from the Senate chamber, was given a special welcome at the..
