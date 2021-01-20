Eugene Goodman, Capitol Police Officer Who Diverted Angry Rioters Away From Senate Chambers, Escorts VP Kamala Harris
Eugene Goodman, the Capitol Police officer, that diverted the angry mob of pro-Trump supporters that stormed the U.S. Capitol building on Jan.

6, escorted Vice President Kamala Harris to the inauguration.

Katie Johnston reports.