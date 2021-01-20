Netflix's CEO: We Need To Catch Up With Disney+

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings said that Disney+'s ability to cope with the pandemic and release new content is "super impressive." According to Business Insider Hastings is hoping that Netflix can catch up with Disney's family animation content, like "Soul." Netflix said it plans to expand on its 200 million subscribers as it improves it explores new distribution avenues.
