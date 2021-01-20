Iowa Lawmakers working together

Design phase.

U.S. senator chuck grassley was at the inaugural ceremony today.

He said he's looking forward to working with president biden and vice president harris on behalf of the people of iowa.

Senator joni ernst tweeted she is hopeful bipartisan progress can be made with the new administration.

She said no matter who is in the white house ?

"* she will stay focused on fighting for iowans' interests.

Just last week ?

"* kimt asked republican congresswoma n ashley hinson about her expectations working with a democratically controlled congress and white "i've already had a call with folks from the biden administration about how we can work together.

I talked with tom vilsack, who is nominated to be secretary of agriculture.

I'm trying to make sure i'm having those conversations so those in iowa's first district know that their voice continues to be heard in washington."

I reached out to minnesota republican congressman jim hagedorn for comment on working with the biden administration.

While i have not yet heard back from him ?

*- in another statement ?

"* hagedorn criticized biden's immediate executive orders ?

"* calling them radical liberal policies.

Unity and healing were the prevailing themes of president biden's address today.