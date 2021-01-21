Who is Amanda Gorman, the Youngest Inaugural Poet in US History?

Who is Amanda Gorman, the Youngest Inaugural Poet in US History?.

The 22-year-old recited her poem, 'The Hill We Climb,' at President Joe Biden’s swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday.

Gorman, who was invited to read at the request of First Lady Jill Biden, was named the Youth Poet Laureate of Los Angeles at age 16.

She went on to become the first National Youth Poet Laureate while studying sociology at Harvard College.

The poet told the ‘Los Angeles Times’ she has plans to run for president in 2036, inspired by Vice President Kamala Harris.

There’s no denying that a victory for her is a victory for all of us who would like to see ourselves represented as women of color in office.

, Amanda Gorman, via ‘Los Angeles Times’.

Gorman also has two books in the works, including her children’s book, 'Change Sings,' which is set for a September release