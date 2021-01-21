Former staff member for George H.W. Bush speaks at Purdue on Inauguration Day

Inauguration day with a series of events for students and the greater lafayette community.

News 18's marvin bills spoke with people attending these events who stress the importance of today even in unprecedented times.

Wednesday's swearing in of president joe biden and madam vice president kamala harris is no doubt one of the most unique ceremonies in modern history.

In curious times purdue university is making strides to celebrate democracy, holding several inauguration day events online.

"i was just talking about the transition from my perspective."

This is andrew maner.

He is a purdue graduate.

More than 20 years ago he was also a staff member for george h.w.

Bush.

"i was a newly-minted purdue grad and was a part of that transition."

Maner was a featured speaker wednesday.

He says he spoke to people about the uniqueness of a one term president and the emotions around that.

"the peaceful transfer of power is an incredible part of our nation and president bush when we lost the election in '92 he was very firm with us about, that this we have to protect this part of our great country."

Maner says he wanted to convey a deep message of hope.

"the only advice i can give people is to inhale oxygen and exhale carbon dioxide and just breath and know that our country is a resilient place and people govern it and the beauty of the whole thing is we get to choose."

In terms of purdue's event as a whole, dean for the college of liberal arts david reingold weighs in.

"well we thought it was important to put together some educational programming for our students and as well as our alumni.

The inauguration is a historic day."

Reingold says the goal is to bring historical perspective to a day that follows many politically tense moments in america "we thought it was particularly important to make sure our students and our community had some appreciation for the historical context."

The last event is taking place right now and ends at 7