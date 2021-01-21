Our Friend Movie Clip - Casey

Our Friend Movie Clip - Casey - Plot synopsis: OUR FRIEND tells the inspiring and extraordinary true story of the Teague family—journalist Matt (Casey Affleck), his vibrant wife Nicole (Dakota Johnson) and their two young daughters—and how their lives are upended by Nicole’s heartbreaking diagnosis of terminal cancer.

As Matt’s responsibilities as caretaker and parent become increasingly overwhelming, the couple’s best friend Dane Faucheux (Jason Segel) offers to come and help out.

As Dane puts his life on hold to stay with his friends, the impact of this life altering decision proves greater and more profound than anyone could have imagined.

Director Gabriela Cowperthwaite Writers Brad Ingelsby Actors Jason Segel, Dakota Johnson, Casey Affleck, Jake Owen, Gwendoline Christie, Cherry Jones, Isabella Kai, Violet McGraw Genre Drama Run Time 2 hours 6 minutes