Riverdale S05E02 The Peppy Murders

Riverdale 5x02 "The Peppy Murders" Season 5 Episode 2 Promo Trailer HD - GAME CHANGER — Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Jughead’s (Cole Sprouse) investigation into the auteur takes a twisted turn after receiving a call from Bret (guest star Sean Depner).

Meanwhile, Archie (KJ Apa) is forced to make an impossible decision when the person responsible for his father’s death needs his help.

Elsewhere, Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Hermosa (guest star Mishel Prada) come up with a plan to force Hiram (Mark Consuelos) into early retirement, and Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) makes a business move.

Mädchen Amick and Vanessa Morgan also star.

Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by Janine Salinas Schoenberg & Devon Turner (#502).

Original airdate 1/27/2021.