Nancy Drew S02E02 The Reunion of Lost Souls

Nancy Drew 2x02 "The Reunion of Lost Souls" Season 2 Episode 2 Promo Trailer HD - THE MYSTERY CONTINUES – Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and the Drew Crew continue to search for clues to battle the Aglaeca.

Meanwhile, George (Leah Lewis) has an unfortunate first encounter with Nick’s visiting mother.

Lastly, Carson (Scott Wolf) and Ace (Alex Saxon) have a heart-to-heart.

Riley Smith and Maddison Jaizani also star.

Ed Sanchez directed the episode written by Andrea Thornton Bolden (#202).

Original airdate 1/27/2021.