Trump Gave Secret Service Protections To His Kids Before Leaving Office

Former President Donald Trump granted extended Secret Service protections to his four adult children.

This is also extended to their spouses, according to Business Insider.

He made this move before he left the White House in a last effort of wielding power.

This expensive, full-time security detail is an unexpected move for most.

The extended security detail could cost taxpayers millions of dollars.

Given the amount of traveling that the Trump children do, the cost could be astronomical.