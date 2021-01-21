Skip to main content
President Trump extends Secret Service for kids right before leaving office

Former-President Trump's children will have U.S. Secret Service protection available to them.

Before he left office, Trump signed a memorandum extending Secret Service protection by six months for all of his children.

