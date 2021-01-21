President Trump extends Secret Service for kids right before leaving office

Former-President Trump's children will have U.S. Secret Service protection available to them.
Before he left office, Trump signed a memorandum extending Secret Service protection by six months for all of his children.
Former-President Trump's children will have U.S. Secret Service protection available to them.
Before he left office, Trump signed a memorandum extending Secret Service protection by six months for all of his children.
THEM.BEFORE HE LEFT OFFICE, TRUMPSIGNED A MEMORANDUM EXTENDINGSECRET SERVICE PROTECTION BYSIX MONTHS FOR ALL OF HISCHILDREN.SECRET SERVICE PROTECTIONTYPICALLY APPLIES TO CHILDRENUP TO 16 YEARS OLD.THERE ARE ABOUT 32-HUNDREDSPECIAL AGENTS IN THE U-SSECRET SERVICE.THE JOHNSON AND JOHNSON VACCINECOULD BE READY FOR APPROVALWITHIN WEEKS A
Noon-2021-01-20
11pm-2021-01-16