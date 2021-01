Pelosi Moves To Impeach In The Last Days Of Trump’s Presidency

In the last days of Donald Trump’s presidency Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi says Democrats will bring articles of impeachment against the 45th president.

Pelosi also said that Democrats will introduce a resolution on Monday calling on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment.

If removed from office, Trump would lose his post presidential benefits including pension, Secret Service Protection and would not be able to run again for president in 2024.