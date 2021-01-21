Inauguration Day: Biden Takes Office, Moving Quickly To Implement Agenda

Joseph R.
Biden, Jr., was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday, urging a bitterly divided country to come together at a perilous time in American history while moving quickly to begin implementing his agenda.
Joseph R.
Biden, Jr., was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday, urging a bitterly divided country to come together at a perilous time in American history while moving quickly to begin implementing his agenda.
Kansas City was well-represented at the Wednesday inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
Trump's final message as President.