Happy to retain Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Rishabh Pant

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant returned to Delhi on January 21 after winning the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.

Pant said, "I am so happy that we retained the trophy.

The whole team is very happy with the way we played the series." He further said, "I am feeling really good, from the last 6 months we were away from our homes and were playing cricket, now we have got the time to spend some quality time with family." Team India defeated Australia by 2-1.