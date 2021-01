Hapless hound writes a ‘ruff’ guide to a dog’s life during a global pandemic

A hapless hound who has written his own 'ruff' guide to life in a pandemic haslifted the lid on his lockdown adventures - from bin raiding during the 'clapfor carers' to growling at Zoom callers.

Former doctor, Janey Bailey fromEastcombe, who is now a full-time mum to her three children, is sharing hisperspective with the world, through his book - A Spaniel's Guide to Lockdownby Doughnut B.

Dog.