Joe Biden takes charge as US President, signs a blizzard of executive orders| Oneindia News

Joe Biden on Wednesday became the 46th president of the United States with a call to unity, vowing to bridge deep divides and defeat domestic extremism two weeks after a mob attack tried to undo his election victory.

Biden signed a blizzard of executive orders Wednesday on the coronavirus, immigration and climate change - launching a 10-day cascade of directives reversing the policies of his GOP predecessor as Democrats pushed for even more sweeping and prompt legislative action.

