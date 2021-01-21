Watch how Kamala Harris' ancestral Tamil Nadu village celebrated her oath-taking

The ancestral village of Kamala Harris was beaming with joy as the U.S. Vice President took oath on January 20, 2021.

Locals at Thulasendrapuram village in Tamil Nadu lit 'diyas' to celebrate Harris' big win.

The village in Nagapattinam district was all decked up on the occasion of swearing-in.

Locals also offered prayers at the village temple for the U.S. Vice President.

Villagers prepared a traditional recipe 'murukku' to toast Harris' inauguration.

Kamala Harris is the first woman to become the vice president of the United States.

She is also the first Black American and first Asian American to come the vice president.