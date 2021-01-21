Second round of small business loans through the Paycheck Protection Program

If you're a small business owner and still need to apply for the PPP loan, you have until March 31.

Of the covid the second round of the paycheck protection program is rolling out to small businesses across the country.

Kimt news 3's madelyne watkins caught up with one business owner in rochester who recently received some money.

That business is counterpoint here in rochester.

The owner tells me they received some money during the first round and again just this week for the second round of ppp loans.

Just to give you a little background... counterpoint has been in business for almost 25 years now.

Owner, carol bitton tells me the first round of funding... they were able to pay their employees.

But this second round will go towards rent, inventory and continue helping with salary.

She says if they didn't get all the financial help they received... it would likely be a different "i think without that help and without the grants we've received from the city and from other people that have offered grants to downtown businesses, we would probably be out of business.

So i have to say thank you with all of my heart to all the bankers, all the people with the cares act, with the city, whoever gave downtown businesses the amount of money that they gave and we were able to get from that.

I really appreciate it."

Counterpoint was actually the first business to receive money through sterling state bank for the ppp loan second draw.

I'm learning the bank has helped 140 area businesses so far.

If you're a small business owner and still need to apply for the ppp loan... you have until march 31st.

