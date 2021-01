Boris Johnson on 'absolutely crucial' need to follow lockdown rules

Boris Johnson has said it is “absolutely crucial” to follow lockdown rules “inwhat is unquestionably going to be a tough few weeks ahead”.

The PrimeMinister said research, including the React study from Imperial CollegeLondon, showed that current levels of coronavirus were still too high.

Whenquestioned whether the lockdown may not be eased until the summer, he toldreporters: “I think it’s too early to say when we’ll be able to lift some ofthe restrictions."