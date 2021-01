FAU-G mobile game gets 4 million pre-registrations | Releasing on R-Day | Oneindia News

The Indian-made mobile game, FAU-G which was launched after the day of PUBG ban was announced in India will be having a grand launch on the 72nd Republic Day.

The hype for this action game is obvious as it reached 4 million pre-registrations on play store app.

Watch the video to know more details about the game.

