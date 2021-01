On Sushant's birth anniversary, Kangana takes to Bollywood bashing

On the birth anniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput, actress Kangana Ranaut said she regrets not being there to protect him from the toxicity of Bollywood, and took digs at Karan Johar, Mahesh Bhatt and Aditya Chopra.

