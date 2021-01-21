Farmer leader contradicts Samyukt Kisan Morcha's rejection of govt proposal

After farmer leader Joginder S Ugrahan echoed the rejection of Samyukt Kisan Morcha to not accept Centre's offer of putting on hold the three farm laws for around 18 months, Bharatiya Kisan Union (Sidhupur) president Jagjit Singh Dallewal, on the contrary said no such decision has been made and the meeting is going on.

Joginder S Ugrahan said, "It's been decided that no proposal of government will be accepted until and unless they repeal the laws.

In tomorrow's meeting (with government) we'll say that we have only one demand, repeal the laws and legally authorise MSP.

All these have been unanimously decided."