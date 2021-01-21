Skip to main content
Artists worldwide still honor, mourn Kobe Bryant

The tragic death of Kobe Bryant continues to inspire murals around the world.

Hundreds of artists have painted Bryant's likeness as a tribute to his legacy.

Mike Asner, a photographer and marketing professional, decided to create a resource for fans to easily find the many murals which have been painted across the globe.

"I'm a life-long Laker fan.

Kobe Bryant has been an inspiration for me for many years," said Asner.

"After this tragedy occurred, I just wanted to figure out what I could do as a fan to keep his legacy going.

It started with the Kobe Mural Instagram page.

As murals were going up, fans were sending me information.

And at some point, it made sense to build out a map and a website."Asner a...

